Jessica Alba and Ariana DeBose honor Eva Longoria for her contributions to the entertainment industry

Eva Longoria has inspired many in the entertainment industry for years. From her early days on the hit TV show Desperate Housewives to her work behind the camera as a director and producer, Longoria has made a name for herself as a talented and passionate advocate for diversity and representation in Hollywood.

Recently, two of Longoria’s close friends and colleagues, Jessica Alba and Ariana DeBose, gathered to honor her for her many contributions to the industry. On January 13, 2024, DeBose hosted a brunch at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills to celebrate Eva Longoria’s directorial debut for “Flamin‘ Hot.”

Alba, who has been friends with Longoria for decades, posted a heartfelt message and video on Instagram celebrating her friend’s accomplishments. Celebrating #QueenE @evalongoria ! 💐🫶🏽🤍Thank you @arianadebose for bringing us together - like you said, Eva is changing the way things can be done in this industry 👊🏽,” Alba wrote.

“@flaminhotmovie was not only a testament to what is possible, but it was an inspiration - to humans, actors, filmmakers, entrepreneurs - to everyone and anyone who watched it 💯 In short, representation both in front of and behind the camera matters. And when one person from our familia wins, we all win. So thank you to Eva and everyone involved in bringing this unifying, motivating story to life 🙏🏽 #FlaminHotMovie 🔥#WCW #EvaLongoria,“ Alba added.

Longoria, who recently directed the critically acclaimed film Flamin‘ Hot, has been a vocal advocate for diversity and representation in Hollywood throughout her career. She has spoken out about the need for more women and people of color in leadership roles in the industry. She has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for underrepresented voices in film and television.

In addition to her work behind the camera, Longoria has been a trailblazer as an actor and a thriving businesswoman. As Hollywood continues to grapple with issues of diversity and representation, Longoria’s contributions to the industry serve as an essential reminder of the power of art and storytelling to inspire change and create a more inclusive world.