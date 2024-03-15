Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cardi B, Mike Tyson, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and more

Happy Friday! We may only have a few more months left with TikTok now that the United States House of Representatives has passed a bill that could ban the app if the company doesn’t divest. So, lets have fun while we can. Get ready to be entertained with our weekly round up the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Cardi B

Cardi B surprises fans with a reference to the iconic Amanda Show (wait til the end).

2. David Beckham

David Beckham hangs out with all his (chicken) children. Clearly he’s the mother hen.

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion shares some food on her 12 course meal in Japan.

@theestallion This was a 12 course sushi meal 😂 lots of interesting things on the menu lol I was so fullll I didn’t make it to the last dish! sushi in Japan is nothing to play with 🔥🔥🔥 ♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion

4. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello channels her Fifth Harmony signature dance move.

5. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson shares a look at some of his mitt work ahead of his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

6. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria walks to the Oscars in giant heels.

7. Becky g

Becky G runs around Disneyland with his sister.

@iambeckyg What better way to continue the birthday festivities and celebrate the release of BOOMERANG than run around Disney all day with my sister ❤️‍🔥🫶🏽😊 ♬ original sound - Becky G

8. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon makes a hilarious and relatable sketch about couples who shower together.

9. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner jumps on the 2017 makeup trend enlisting in a friend for the voice over.

10. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington shares a behind the scenes look of her Oscars preparation.