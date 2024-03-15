Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cardi B, Mike Tyson, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and more

Happy Friday! We may only have a few more months left with TikTok now that the United States House of Representatives has passed a bill that could ban the app if the company doesn’t divest. So, lets have fun while we can. Get ready to be entertained with our weekly round up the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Cardi B
Cardi B surprises fans with a reference to the iconic Amanda Show (wait til the end).
@iamcardib
Watch till the end♬ original sound - Cardi B
2. David Beckham
David Beckham hangs out with all his (chicken) children. Clearly he’s the mother hen.
@davidbeckham
A little light gardening with the kids 🐓 I think they like me 😂🥚♬ Walk This Way (feat. Aerosmith) - RUN DMC
3. Megan Thee Stallion
Meg Thee Stallion shares some food on her 12 course meal in Japan.
@theestallion
This was a 12 course sushi meal 😂 lots of interesting things on the menu lol I was so fullll I didn’t make it to the last dish! sushi in Japan is nothing to play with 🔥🔥🔥♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion
4. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello channels her Fifth Harmony signature dance move.
5. Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson shares a look at some of his mitt work ahead of his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.
@miketyson Mitts flyin’ #paultyson♬ original sound - Mike Tyson
6. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria walks to the Oscars in giant heels.
@evalongoria True life: I literally walked to the Oscars 😂 this is the real #bts♬ оригінальний звук - spoti.music
7. Becky g
Becky G runs around Disneyland with his sister.
@iambeckyg
What better way to continue the birthday festivities and celebrate the release of BOOMERANG than run around Disney all day with my sister ❤️🔥🫶🏽😊♬ original sound - Becky G
8. Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon makes a hilarious and relatable sketch about couples who shower together.
@nickcannon When it’s your turn to get the towel #fyp#explore @Bretiesi ♬ original sound - Nick Cannon
9. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner jumps on the 2017 makeup trend enlisting in a friend for the voice over.
@kyliejenner
2017 glam♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim
10. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington shares a behind the scenes look of her Oscars preparation.