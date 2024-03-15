New Music Friday: Cardi B, Ivan Cornejo, Farina, Guaynaa and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round up of fresh music released this week from a variety of genres. Get your playlist ready and let’s get the weekend started with some catchy tunes.

1. Farina x El Alfa - DORA

Get ready to dance with Farina and El Alfa. The urban star continues to show off her power in dembow with “DORA.” The song comes after her success with ‘La Torta’, which went viral and stayed in the Top 20 of TikTok for eight weeks. It comes with a fun and colorful music video starring the artists as they turn a laundry mat into a dance party.



2. Ivan Cornejo - Baby Please

Riverside, California’s Ivan Cornejo releases the Sierreño heartbreak, “Baby Please.” The song was written by the 19 year-old in his home and he performs guitar and violin on the track produced by his longtime collaborator Frank Rio. “This song was inspired by the desperate desire we feel during our lowest moments in a break up. We hate the attachment but love the thought of a rekindled love. I wanted this song to feel like I’m vulnerable but at the same time willing to fight for her,” Cornejo said in a press release.

3. Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Cardi B shows off her sick flow again for “Enough (Miami).” The song itself has a great beat with catchy lyrics Cardi is known for but it comes with an epic music video featuring the singer in a variety of amazing outfits that she pulls off effortlessly.



4. Bad Gyal, Anitta - Bota Niña

Following their performance at Premio Lo Nuestro, Bad Gyal and Anitta release the fierce and sexy “Bota Niña.” “I love to continue exploring the visual aspect of La Joia, especially with Anitta in the new video for ‘Bota Niña.’ I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to film a video with her in Miami, I feel as if she is a very influential on camera. The music video represents sensuality and power… it captures our essence perfectly. I am super grateful to have shared this moment with her,” Gyal said in a statement.



5. Guaynaa - Vaquera

Fan favorite Guaynaa fuses his homeland of Puerto Rico with his love of Mexico with his latest single, “Vaquera.” Staying true to his perreo style, the music video transports Guaynaa to the wild west. “I’m thrilled to introduce my new single ‘Vaquera.’ I’ve poured immense effort into this project, and I’m confident my fans will adore it. It’s a distinctive track, boasting a unique sound mix, and I hope everyone will dance and have fun with it,” he said in a press release.



6. Kenia OS - Tortura

Mexican singer, and songwriter, Kenia Os releases her third single, “Tortura” from her highly-anticipated album. The fun pop-disco track tells the story of a carefree romance with guitar-driven pop, upbeat electronic elements, and infectious harmonies, that will take you on a fun ride.



7. Los Mesoneros – Su Lado De La Cama

Alternative pop rock band, Los Mesoneros, releases their new single ‘Su Lado De La Cama’ (Their Side of the Bed).’ The track showcases the guitar and gives off the exciting energy of a live show. It’s about reuniting with someone for the first time after a breakup, clinging to hope they will one day return to their side of the bed. It comes with a music video shot in Mexico City.



8. BETWEEN FRIENDS - Friends

Brother sister duo Between Friends releases “Friends.” The 90s inspired track explores the troubles of modern love and the feeling of purgatory during a situationship. It comes after their recently announced support on Conan Grey’s European tour this fall.

9. Pedro Capó, Carin Leon - Existo

Pedro Capó and Carín León join forces for the first time with the release of their new song, “Existo.” HOLA! Saw the artists create the song in real time at the “Making the hitLIVE” conference at the Latin Music Week of Billboard in Miami. “This project goes beyond music; it’s a testimony to the strength we all carry within. ‘Existo’ is a reminder that our existence is powerful, even in the most challenging moments, and I believe the best proof is how this song came about. I admire and respect Carín León too much and I was crazy about doing something together,” said Capó.



10. Sebastian Esquivel, Blessd, Eugenio Esquivel - EXCESO

Brothers Sebastian Esquivel, and ﻿Eugenio Esquivel join Colombian singer Blessd for their new track, “EXCESO.” The track is all about living a lifestyle full of fun and partying and comes with a music video filmed in Medellin, showcasing the union between Mexico and Colombia. Eugenio shines as he shows off his dance moves inspired by Micheal Jackson, which has become popular for him on TikTok.