New Music Friday: Cardi B, Carin León, J Balvin, Miley Cyrus, and more

Happy Friday! It’s already March and 2024 is proving to be a great year for new music. Get the weekend started by listening to our weekly roundup of new music released from a variety of genres, A-list artists, and rising stars.

1. Carin León, Kane Brown - The One (Pero No Como Yo)

Following its exciting debut at Premios Lo Nuestro, Carin Leon and Kane Brown’s, “The One (Pero No Como Yo)”, is here. It comes with a western themed music video starring the artists that will have you ready to hoedown. It’s an epic collaboration bringing together country music and regional Mexican.



2. Cardi B - Like What (Freestyle)

Cardi B shows off her unique flow with “Like What (Freestyle).” It comes with a music video directed by her on and off again husband Offset full of incredible outfits, makeup, and impressive dance moves.

3. Maria Becerra, Ivy Queen - PRIMER AVISO

Maria Becerra debuts “PRIMER AVISO” (First Warning) alongside Ivy Queen, the first release from her highly anticipated upcoming album. The song was born from Becerra’s frustrations and channeled into a diss track, “It was going to be a solo song because it was my way of venting, but when I sent the song to Ivy so she could echo my bars and do Ad Libs like everyone else, she sent me a verse directly because she felt identified with it and had a lot to say,” she said in a press release.



4. J Balvin, De La Ghetto, Jowell & Randy - Triple S

J Balvin releases his latest single, “Triple S,” produced by Tainy and Subelo Neo, it features De La Ghetto and Jowell & Randy. ﻿With the title, “Suelta, Soltera, Sin Nadie Que La Joda,” which translates to “Single, Strong, and Not to Be Messed With” in English, the song pays homage to the power of women with timeless Reggaeton vibes. ﻿It tells a story women can relate to about embracing independence after a breakup. It comes with a short film style highly produced music video.

5. Jary Franco, Guaynaa - OJALÁ LLUEVA TEQUILA

JARY FRANCO and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and rapper GUAYNAA release “Ojalá Llueva Tequila,” an unpublished heartbreak song produced by renowned producer Andy Clay. “Ojalá Llueva Tequila” is a Mariacheño track with, a blend of northern cumbia fused with accordion sounds and reggaeton rhythms that will have you swaying.

6. Beéle - Soy un HP

Colombian artist Beéle slows it down with, “Soy un HP.” The melodic blend of instruments hopes to﻿ redefine the urban ballad genre and is a breath of fresh air for thr Latin music scene. It comes with a music video, directed by Sergio de Avila and Jérôme Lehoucq and produced by Kinofónica, with an essence of fantasy and emotionally charged performances.



7. Chicano Batman - Era Primavera

Psych-soul band Chicano Batman, releases their latest single “Era Primavera.” The track, is from their forthcoming album Notebook Fantasy, out March 29th. The symphonic love song was inspired by Bardo’s fascination with 1960s Latin ballads and has a swooning string section and background harmonies by Martha González of the group Quetzal, along with her son and two of his cousins. “I wrote that song thinking about a past relationship, and about all those romantic ballads that I heard growing up because of my parents. It’s the music we all loved together, and I still feel very emotionally connected to it now,” Bardo said in a statement.

8. Globos Negros - Dalex

Dalex shows a more melancholic side as a singer, reflecting on a love that has come to an end with “Globos Negros.” The song comes with a dramatic black and white music video. “You were the one who left, but my name doesn’t come out of your mouth, saying that I failed you, to look good in front of people,” Dalex sings.

9. DannyLux - MALDITO ALCOHOL

Mexican-American rising star DannyLux continues to make waves in the industry dropping his deluxe album EVOLUXIÓN. It includes the slow and angsty, “MALDITO ALCOHOL.” “It’s a ‘sad boy’ type of song, with sad lyrics. But if it’s about love, and I believe it’s one that they’re going to like a lot because it’s very relatable,” he said in a press release.



10. Bodine - No Me Quiere Más Na

Rising Puerto Rican-Dutch artist Bodine releases “No Me Quiere Más Na.” The sultry track narrates the challenging story of being overtaken in love with someone who exploits your emotions. It come with a music video directed by Greg Swales.





11. Pharrell Williams & Miley Cyrus - Doctor (Work It Out)

Miley Cyrus drops her first track of 2024, with the one only Pharrell Williams. The track, “Doctor (Work it Out)” is reminiscent of Cyrus’ Bangerz (2013) days with a more mature sound.

