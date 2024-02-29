Rihanna arrives in India to perform at the wedding of the son of Asia’s richest man: How much is she getting paid?

The final touches for one of the largest wedding parties of the year are being finalized, with many of the celebrity guests arriving for the celebration, and the chosen performer for the special evening. Rihanna has already been spotted in India, preparing to perform for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant is the son of Mukesh Ambani, known as Asia’s richest man. And while having Rihanna at their pre-wedding celebration could be a surprise for many, it might not be the case for the Ambani family, who already hosted Beyoncé in 2018, for the pre-wedding party of Mukesh’s daughter, Isha Ambani.

The 3-day party, which starts March 1st, is rumored to have cost around $129 million, and a close source to MailOnline revealed that the catering for the star-studded guests, including Ivanka Trump and Bill Gates, among others, is priced at over $20 million. There will also be different themes each day, including a gala, and a “jungle fever” day.

When it comes to Rihanna’s special performance, sources said to the publication that she will be getting paid over $5 million. “No expense has been spared for this three-day party. It is a jaw-dropping amount of money but when the Ambanis do something they do it big,” the source declared.

The singer, who performed at the Super Bowl in 2023, was photographed at the Jamnagar airport, arriving with her husband A$AP Rocky for her private concert, accompanied by her team. Back in 2018, Beyoncé was reportedly paid $6 million to perform for the celebration of Mukesh’s daughter, and her wedding cost around $100 million.

The official wedding between Anant and Radhika is set to take place in July. “These are going to be a memorable three days with some of India’s and the world’s most famous people present. It’s going to be as lavish as you can get,” a different source said to the publication.