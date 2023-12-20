Rihanna pokes fun at her son’s forehead; singer hints at a third child

Rihanna is in love with her motherhood era, and months after giving birth to her first and second child, she plans to welcome baby number three. The singer, who was born in 2022 and 2023 to RZA and Riot, said that despite her being an accomplished superstar, there is one thing she hasn’t been able to do.

During her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collab, Rihanna told E! News she hasn’t been able to give birth to a girl. “So far, have daughters,” she responded when asked about anything she can’t do.

The Grammy winner also hinted that she and A$AP Rocky are already planning for a third child. “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed,” she said.

Poking fun at her family features

While on the same red carpet appearance, the singer joked about how she imagined her family would be before welcoming her sons. “You don’t have an idea,” the 35-year-old told Access Hollywood. “You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.’ And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”

“The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA,” Rihanna said. “Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?’ You can’t lose this thing!”