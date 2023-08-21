Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome a baby boy or girl? - Report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second child together. The news comes after MediaTakeout reported on August 9th that she gave birth to a girl. The couple did not confirm the news, and Rih Rih’s comments have been filled with people asking how her daughter is doing. Fast forward to today, August, 21, TMZ published their own story on the matter- here’s what we know.

It’s (reportedly) a boy!

The artistic and fashionable couple decided to keep the special moment away from the public eye, with TMZ reporting the baby arrived on August 3rd.

The Grammy-winning artist is officially a mom of two sons. while we don’t know his name, TMZ reports that it starts with an “R,” which means the family all have first names starting with R.

Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and A$AP Rocky’s real name is Rakim Mayers. They welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022, and named him after the leader of Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. We will have to wait and see if they named baby #2 after another iconic artist.

The famous couple wasted no time, and she revealed her second pregnancy less than a year later, in February 2023, during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Just in time for Rih’s maternity line

The “Diamonds” singer’s fashion line Savage x Fenty officially has maternity bras. On August 8th, they shared a gallery of photos of Rih breastfeeding RZA. “Not ur mama’s maternity bras,” they captioned the post. Now RZA has another baby brother he has to share with.