Nadia Ferreira’s mother reveals the sex of Marc Anthony’s newborn

The model’s mother shared a photo to mark Children’s Day in Paraguay

By Shirley Gómez -Miami

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have been secretive regarding their newborn. To date, it is unknown the baby’s face, and the world has not seen the baby’s little face. They had even refrained from announcing the baby’s gender. Until today, it was a complete mystery whether the baby was a boy or a girl.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have been secretive regarding their newborn. ©Marc Anthony
The baby boy was born in June 2023

Now, thanks to the Paraguayan model’s mother, we can confirm that the baby is a boy. On Children’s Day in Paraguay, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira dedicated a sweet post to the little one, accompanied by a photograph of both and a message that reads: “Happy Children’s Day to this grandmother’s prince. I love you.”

In the image, Mrs. Ludy can be seen holding the baby in her arms, a little over two months old. The little boy appears wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts with little drawings, and an adorable pair of mini socks. This would be the first time the baby’s gender is openly discussed, although it has been suspected that it was a boy for a few weeks.

Nadia Ferreira’s mother reveals the sex of Marc Anthony’s newborn©@ludytferreira

However, up to this point, the baby’s name has not been revealed, nor have any photos showing his face, making it difficult to determine who he resembles more, his famous dad or his beautiful mom.

Nadia Ferreira ©@nadiaferreira

It’s most likely that Baby Muñiz Ferreira has inherited his father’s strong genes, as his five older siblings are identical to Marc. The 24-year-old model has shared photos of the baby’s $7,700 Dior stroller on her social media. “Out for a walk with the love of my life,” wrote the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2021 alongside the heartwarming images.

