Marc Anthony’s wife Nadia Ferreira walks ‘Baby Muniz’ in 7K carrier

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are enjoying the special moment they’re living through. The couple appears to be in a joyful parenting phase, spending plenty of time with their newborn while trying their hardest to shield them from the spotlight. Ferreira’s latest Instagram post shows her on a walk with her baby, on a Dior carrier that’s amongst the most luxurious baby accessories in the world.

“On a walk with the love of my life,” she captioned the post, which is made up of two images. In them, Ferreira smiles for the camera and looks stunning in a long and comfortable looking dress. She appears to be on a walk in some kind of park, framed by stunning greenery. While keeping the baby away from the cameras, the photos show off the carrier, which is Dior and is priced for $7,700.

Baby Dior carriage

©Dior



Baby Dior carrier

The carrier is a part of the “Baby Dior” collection, which were designed in partnership by the British brand Inglesina. It features the iconic Dior Oblique print and it also has details on the wheels, and on the handles, which are bound in leather.

Ferreira and Anthony’s baby, dubbed “Baby Muniz”, is often accessorized with luxurious items. A previous post share by Marc Anthony shows David Beckham meeting the baby and kissing their feet and they lay on a Givenchy blanket.

Nadia Ferreira’s dress

In contrast to the Dior carriage, Nadia Ferreira wore a comfortable and accessible dress made by Zara. While the dress quickly sold out, it was priced under $70 dollars.