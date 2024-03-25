Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s baby enjoyed a tropical vacation in the Dominican Republic

Marquitos, Nadia Ferreira, and Marc Anthony’s nine-month-old baby is enjoying the Easter holidays with his family in the Dominican Republic. The little boy is having a great time soaking up the sunshine and admiring the natural beauty around him. His mother is delighted to see him exploring the world and has shared some lovely photos of their vacation.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia shared with her fans how her little one is fascinated by birds, especially flamingos. This is a shared curiosity for a baby his age, and it makes his proud mom very happy. Marquitos, spoiled by his grandmother’s attention, watched ducks swimming in the pool.

The former Miss Paraguay shared a series of snaps that showcased her baby’s growth, whom she introduced to the world a few weeks ago, on the day of his ninth month. Last week, Nadia shared her journey to the Dominican Republic, where Marquitos traveled in luxury and style. Nadia, her mother, and her grandson took a family trip during the Easter holidays to escape the daily routine and spend quality time together.

On board the jet, Marquitos enjoyed the comforts, his own toys, and the love of his grandmother, who excitedly showed him the landscape from the top. With great curiosity, the baby looked out the window, witnessing the landing that would soon leave them in Dominican lands.