Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s son Marquitos stole social media’s heart after his mom shared his face for the first time. The baby captivated fans with his stunning blue eyes, which he got from his mother. Of course, he also inherited facial features from his famous father. Marquitos has half-siblings, and you can already see a resemblance between them, especially with Marc and his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres’ children.

Marquitos is the youngest of Marc’s biological children. He shares Ariana Muñiz with Debbie Rosado, around 29, and Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 20, with Torres. He also famously shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with Jennifer Lopez.

