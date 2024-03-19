Bruce Willis’ daughters celebrate his 69th birthday with adorable photos

Bruce Willis is celebrating his 69th birthday, and his daughters are sharing some amazing childhood photos. Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have shared some memories with their dad, sharing some adorable childhood photos and some recent videos that capture some of their father’s best moments.

Rumer shared an adorable post containing photos of her dad and herself over the years. In many, Willis is seen holding on to her as a baby, showing off various hair and beard styles. She also included some recent photos, showing Willis surrounded and supported by his family. “Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift. You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa,” she captioned the post. “I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you.”

Scout also shared photos alongside her dad, showing her and her sisters as kids, and plenty of the moments the family shared together. She also revealed some photos of herself and her dad dancing, accompanying him to film premieres, and more recent images of the two relaxing and spending time together at home. “My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly,” Scout captioned the post. She wrapped up her message by thanking the people that love her father, even without knowing him. “A tender, moody, beautiful, very Piscean man, whose depth of love for his family can only be felt, not articulated,” she wrote. “Any words I use would be woefully inadequate. So instead I want to say thank you for loving my papa, thank you for sharing your stories of what he means to you, it’s such a gift to feel your love.”

©GettyImages



Bruce Willis throwing the ceremonial pitch at a game against the Milwaukee Brewers

Tallulah’s message to her father

Lastly, Tallulah, Willis’ youngest child, shared her sisters’ posts and also added a images and videos of her own. In one photo, her dad is seen smiling at the camera. Itappears to be recent, and shows him in comfortable clothes at home. In a video, Willis and Demi Moore are seen dancing together. In another one, he is seen shaving Tallulah’s head as his daughters surround him and cheer Tallulah on. “I love my twin, HBD!” she wrote, comparing her own shaved head with her dad’s.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah are the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. While the pair divorced in 1998, they remain close, with Moore being there to support him and his wife Emma Heming Willis after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.