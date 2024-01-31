Demi Moore shares message for the families of patients with dementia

Demi Moore has some words of advice for the family members of dementia patients. While discussing the topic with Andy Cohen, Moore shared some of the experiences she and her family are living through as they cope with Bruce Willis dementia. Willis, her exhusband and the father of her three kids, was diagnosed with the condition, pushing him to retire from acting.

Moore provided some words of advice with people coping with similar issues as herself and her family. “I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” she said. “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think, or even who you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are –– not all that they’re not.”

Moore was promoting her new show, “Feud: Capote vs The Swans” and was on the stage alongside her co-stars, who approved and admired her message.

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia around two years ago. The condition is known for patients having trouble understanding and producing speech. More recently, Willis’ condition has been reassessed, with him having frontotemporal dementia, which is also known for affecting speech.

Moore and Willis’ relationships

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were together for 13 years, divorcing in 2000. They share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, and despite the end of their relationship, the two continue to spend a lot of time together.

"I think, given the givens, he's doing very well," said Moore on an appearance on Good Morning America. Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, often provides updates to her followers and thanks them for their support while preaching for the importance of community.