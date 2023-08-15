Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shares positivity despite difficult times

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, is opening up on social media. She recently shared a video where she discussed her life and all of the challenges she’s been experiencing in the face of Willis’ dementia diagnosis.

The video shows Heming speaking to the camera after completing a hike. She addresses care partners on social media, whihc are the people that are the partners of someone with a chronic condition. “I’m asking care partners to send me photos because I just think it’s so important for us to break up our thinking. Which can feel, for me, very much doom and gloom,” she says.

“I know it looks like I’m out, living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can,” she continues, adding that that’s what her husband would want. “I don’t want it to be misconstrued... like I’m good. Because I’m not. I’m not good,” she says, emotionally.

Heming captioned the post by asking other care partners to take care of themselves and to try to spread some joy by looking after themselves. “My message is simple. When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of. I don't have this down to a fine science either, but I try. It's an affirmation I use daily, so it's kept in the forefront of my mind. Your pictures, words of support and love for me and my family were felt. Honestly, thank you, it helps,” she wrote.

Heming and Willis’ family

Heming and Willis married in 2009, and share daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. Willis’ family shared his diagnosis with the world in March 2022, revealing that he would be retiring from acting in order to care for his health and spend time with his family.

Willis shares Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with ex Demi Moore.

