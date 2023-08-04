Quentin Tarantino rumored to want Bruce Willis in his final movie

Quentin Tarantino is getting ready for his 10th film, one that many believe will be his last. According to some sources, it appears like Tarantino has a special role in mind for Bruce Willis, with whom he’s collaborated on various projects, including “Pulp Fiction,” which he directed.

Quentin Tarantino and Bruce Willis

Tarantino’s upcoming film is called “The Movie Critic,” and it follows the titular critic who works in a lowbrow magazine in the ‘70s. Willis would play a small role, according to The Express, which obtained the information from an unnamed source. “Quentin hasn’t approached Bruce’s family yet – and will completely bow to their wishes if they say he’s too sick,” said the source. “If that’s the case, he aims to try to work a brief clip from one of Bruce’s many previous movies into the film.”

A family spokesperson also spoke with the publication, and while they declined to comment on the issue, they did say that an appearance from Willis would be a fitting tribute for his stunning acting career.

"Quentin wants to pay tribute to him with a quick glimpse for his legion of fans back on the big screen where he belongs,” said the source.

Bruce Willis

Tarantino cast Willis in “Pulp Fiction,” a film that went on to win multiple awards and to earn the label as one of the best films of all time. Released in the mid-90s, the film also boosted Willis’ career, who’d suffered from a slump over his past couple of roles.

Willis’ retired from acting in 2022. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” reads the statement shared by his family. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

