Rosario Dawson shares ‘Sin City’ throwback with Jessica Alba and Bruce Willis

Rosario Dawson is sharing an iconic throwback. To celebrate the 19th anniversary of “Sin City,” Dawson shared one of the promotional images of the project, showing her alongside Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, and Clive Owen.

“Who’s down for a 19th anniversary rewatch of this wild romcom…?!” Dawson captioned the post. The photo shows Alba, Owen and herself wearing appropriately cool and leathery outfits. Dawson boasts a punk hairstyle with her hair short and styled in spikes. Willis is wearing a more traditional outfit made out of a coat, pants and button up shirt.

Viewers left thousands of encouraring comments, including Eiza Gonzalez, who wrote, “ICONS.” She also added a fire emoji.

“Sin City” was directed by Robert Rodriguez, also a Gonzalez collaborator, and was released in 2005.﻿ It’s an adaptation of the famous graphic novels of the same name, written by Frank Miller and follows four neo-noir stories set in the same universe, with characters inhabiting a criminal underworld and resolving various mysteries.

Eiza Gonzalez has previously worked with Robert Rodriguez, who provided her with one of her first roles in the US, the TV series “From Dusk Till Dawn.” In an appearance on the Collider Ladies Night podcast, Gonzalez revealed that Rodriguez and her developed a great working relationship, with him writing her off of the series’ third season so she could be involved in “Baby Driver.”

“A good note is I was not gonna be able to do Baby Driver because I was locked into the series, on the third series of Netflix, and Robert knew that it was so important to me that he re-wrote the third season to get me out of the third season more so I could go do that movie,” said Gonzalez. “So honestly, what I keep on saying is that Robert Rodriguez is just a legend. He is the best. If it wouldn’t have been for him, it wouldn’t have happened probably. In every shape or form. He brought me here, he believed in me, he allowed me and enabled me to go do that job.”