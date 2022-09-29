Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Benson look amazing as they launch their cocktail brand

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson are exploring new business ventures. The two long-time friends have partnered up with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create their own cocktail line, called Margalicious Margarita.

Hudgens and Benson attended the launch of their drink in a New York City event where they both looked amazing and seemed excited to launch their new venture.

©GettyImages



Hudgens and Benson with their cocktail.

Hudgens and Benson wore all black, with Hudgens wearing a top and some stylish pants that she matched with combat boots. Benson wore a more traditional outfit; a short dress with a slit on the side that she matched with some stunning boots.

©GettyImages



Hudgens and Benson at their release party.

The two actresses smiled for the photos and posed alongside their drinks, which were made in partnership with Rosario Dawson.

Margalicious Margaritas are premium and kosher cocktails that can be consumed over ice, frozen or straight from the bottle. “Refreshment comes in many forms, but the Margalicious Margarita reigns supreme. Its freshly squeezed lime juice, pure sea salt, and hint of orange zest blend delightfully with our high-quality tequila,” reads the official website.

©GettyImages



Hudgens at their release party.

In conversation with People Magazine, Benson and Hudgens shared how much fun they had in crafting the cocktail and why they chose to do margaritas. “We’ve had so much fun making it — from perfecting the taste, creating the looks of the cans, the bottles, the colors, and everything,” said Benson.

“My favorite memories of going out with my girlfriends is going to a Mexican restaurant and getting a margarita,” said Hudgens. “There’s definitely a specific vibe that comes along with it, and it totally fits our personalities.”