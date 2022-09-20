Vanessa Hudgens is embracing her connection to supernatural entities: ‘I see things’

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up about her fascination with supernatural entities, revealing that she is not scared of having a deep connection with otherworldly beings, and she is really interested in embracing this side of her.

“I feel like as a kid, I naturally was a garden witch, like an earth witch, always playing in herbs and smooshing things up,” she explained during a recent interview with Nylon.

However Vanessa says that at a certain point she got scared and “tried to turn it off.” Now she admits that she is curious about exploring this subject, explaining that she has definitely felt spirit energy before.

“I’ll come into places that don’t have remnant spirit energy and still feel things,” Vanessa confessed. “Honestly, when you live with it, it’s a casual thing. It’s not like they’re some ominous foreboding thing hovering above you. It’s like you see them and they literally look like people.”

The actress also revealed that she has worked with experts to better understand and learn how to use her gifts, and she previously admitted that she has had “a lot” of paranormal encounters over the course of her life.

“I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things,” she said. “I shut it down for awhile because it’s scary. The unknown is scary. But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.‘”