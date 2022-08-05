Vanessa Hudgens met ex-Austin Butler’s girlfriend Kaia Gerber when she was 5

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, and﻿ Austin Butler , 30, had a long 9-year relationship going back to 2011. Now the former couple is both in happy relationships, with the Elvis star booed up with Kaia Gerber, 20, and Hudgens with professional baseball player Cole Tucker. But an old photo has fans talking, because it turns out the High School Musical star, who is 13 years older than the model met on a red carpet in 2007, when Gerber was 5.





In the now-viral picture, the former Disney star is with Cindy Crawford, Kaia, and her brother Preston at the world premiere of High School Musical 2.



Butler and Hudgens’s relationship came to an end in January 2020. After fans noticed she stopped posting pictures with him, a source told US Weekly, “Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.”

Following the split, Hudgens stayed single until November of that year when she was spotted holding hands with the MLB player. In February they attended the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards arm and arm.