Adamari Lopez thinks Toni Costa will be in the top 3 in La Casa de Los Famosos 2; will he keep his promise if he wins?

La Casa de Los Famosos 2 is coming to an end, and after more than 80 days in the house, the remaining finalists will soon discover who is taking home the $200,0000. In the top 5 are Nacho Casano, Ivonne Montero, Daniella Navarro, Salvador Zerboni and Admari Lopez’s ex husband Toni Costa. With the finale days away, the Hoy Dia host has been sharing her thoughts about her ex-husband’s chance at winning $200,000.
Lopez and Jorge Bernal discussed the upcoming finale of La Casa de Los Famosos in a clip shared on Hoy Dia’s Instagram, and Bernal admitted he was surprised to see Costa in the final. The Puerto Rican said that she was not surprised and shared that their daughter Alaïa loves watching him on the show. “My daughter is very happy and is very happy that her father is in ‘The House of the Famous’ and that he is reaching the final,” she said in Spanish. The actress went on to make her predictions for the final 3, saying she believes it will be her ex-partner, Montero, and Zeboni.
If Costa does win the show, his 7-year-old might be the proud owner of a home. Toni previously said she was his motivation and was going to give him the strength to win, and when he did he was going to buy her a house. “A little house for Alaïa, that’s my motivation,“ he told host Jimena Gallego before the competition began.
Alaïa has been brought up by contestants like Laura Bozza, who said he was using her for votes. Following her elimination, she directed a message at Costa, “You know what Toni Costa?! I prefer to be the way I am a thousand times than to be like you, who has spent the entire program behind Niurka, behind Nacho, and the truth is for me, you are a great dancer, but I know you only because you are the father of Adamari’s daughter. She’s a star, she’s the queen of Telemundo,” she said to the camera.
Bozza was invited onto Hoy Dia virtually following her elimination, and she doubled down on her statements, saying that while he is a good person and great dancer, she still only knows him for being the father of Adamari’s daughter. Lopez remained straight-faced, while Chiquibaby seemingly agreed.
Lopez already addressed Bozza’s statements last week on the show, however, reminding viewers that all the contestants with children were using them to gain the public sympathy for votes.