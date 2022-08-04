Adamari Lopez thinks Toni Costa will be in the top 3 in La Casa de Los Famosos 2; will he keep his promise if he wins?

La Casa de Los Famosos 2 is coming to an end, and after more than 80 days in the house, the remaining finalists will soon discover who is taking home the $200,0000. In the top 5 are Nacho Casano, Ivonne Montero, Daniella Navarro, Salvador Zerboni and Admari Lopez’s ex husband Toni Costa. With the finale days away, the Hoy Dia host has been sharing her thoughts about her ex-husband’s chance at winning $200,000.



Lopez and Jorge Bernal discussed the upcoming finale of La Casa de Los Famosos in a clip shared on Hoy Dia’s Instagram, and Bernal admitted he was surprised to see Costa in the final. The Puerto Rican said that she was not surprised and shared that their daughter Alaïa loves watching him on the show. “My daughter is very happy and is very happy that her father is in ‘The House of the Famous’ and that he is reaching the final,” she said in Spanish. The actress went on to make her predictions for the final 3, saying she believes it will be her ex-partner, Montero, and Zeboni.

If Costa does win the show, his 7-year-old might be the proud owner of a home. Toni previously said she was his motivation and was going to give him the strength to win, and when he did he was going to buy her a house. “A little house for Alaïa, that’s my motivation,“ he told host Jimena Gallego before the competition began.

