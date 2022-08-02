Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Eliminations for La Casa de Los Famosos 2 were last night and just as we predicted,Laura Bozzo was sent home by fans. Making Nacho Casano, Toni Costa, Ivonne Montero, Daniella Navarro and Salvador Zerboni the five finalists in the running for the $200,000 grand prize. It all comes to an end in a grand three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale next Monday, August 8 at 7 pm ET/6c/4 pm PT. Take a look back at the celebrities that kicked off the season in the order they were eliminated.
