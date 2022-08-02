Zoe Saldaña tributes ‘Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols after she dies at the age of 89

Zoe Saldaña is mourning the sad passing of legendary Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols. Saldaña took to social media to share sweet words about Nichols, who died at the age of 89 on Jul 30, 2022.

Considered a groundbreaker, Nichelle Nichols was the first actor to play the role of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the classic ‘60s sci-fi TV series. Decades later, Saldaña followed Nichols’ steps, and in 2009, she portrayed Uhura in the Star Trek reboot and all the two follow-up installments.

©Star Trek



Nichelle Nichols and Zoe Saldaña as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura

“I’m saddened to learn of Nichelle Nichols‘ passing,” the 44-year-old Dominican star wrote. “We have lost a true star- a unique artist who was ahead of her time always. She’s an icon, an activist, and most importantly, an amazing woman- who blazed a trail that has shown so many how to see women of color in a different light. Her strive for equality was unwavering.”

“Meeting Nichelle was truly a very special moment in my life,” Saldaña continued. “Her energy was infectious every time I was in her presence. She convinced me in believing that anything was achievable, if you put your heart into it. I mean, she inspired Mae Jemison to follow her dreams of becoming an astronaut and that’s exactly what Mae did.”

©GettyImages



Actress Zoe Saldaña (L) and Nichelle Nichols arrive at the 2009 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Saldaña also wrote about the iconic character she had to portray after Nichols. “I knew I had big shoes to fill when I was chosen to play Uhura, and Nichelle made me feel safe, told me to play her with all the confidence in the world,” she said. “My hope is that we continue to keep her memory alive by celebrating her amazing body of work and by spreading the message of peace and equality amongst all people. She lived a long, impactful life and not only prospered, but helped so many others prosper too.”

Nichelle Nichols death

Over the weekend, Nichols‘ son Kyle Johnson took to social media to share the sad news. In a statement via Facebook, Johnson informed his mother had died in peace. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote in part. “Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

Other celebrities react to Nichols’ death

Star Trek star Whoopi Goldberg also shared a tribute to Nichelle. During a recent episode of The View, Goldberg spoke about Nichols‘ legacy. “Nichele Nichols was a trailblazer, a heroine, and an extraordinary woman — somebody who inspired millions and millions of people, but who inspired me because I explained when I went to get my gig at Star Trek that Nichelle was the first Black person I’d ever seen who made it to the future,” she said.