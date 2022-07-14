Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, dies; kids react

Ivana Trump, Donald J. Trump’s first wife and the mother of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, has died at her home in Manhattan at 73. The news of the passing of the Czech-American socialite and businesswoman was announced by the United States‘ former President Donald Trump via the social media platform he founded after being banned from Twitter.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend The Eric Trump 8th Annual Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 15, 2014 in Briarcliff Manor, New York.

To date, New York City’s police are investigating the causes; however, The New York Times reports that Ivana might have fallen down the stairs at her residence on the Upper East Side.

The publication informed that law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter concluded there was no sign of force, and her death might be ruled accidental. Still, a spokeswoman for the city’s chief medical examiner said they would be further investigating this case.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources informed them the NYPD got a call at noon ET informing that the Czechoslovakia native had gone into cardiac arrest.

Eric Trump

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” Eric Trump said. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivanka Trump

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.