News broke Thursday that The Godfather star James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Caan’s Twitter account shared the news tweeting, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” “End of tweet” it included, which is the way the self-proclaimed “New York Jewish Cowboy” ended every tweet.

With a career spanning six decades in film, TV, and stage, Caan is remembered for his roles in Brian’s Song (1971), The Godfather 2 (1974), Dick Tracy (1990), Elf (2003), Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, (2009), and more, earning four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar. Hollywood has begun to react to his death, read some of the touching statements and stories below and scroll down to see photos of Caan throughout the years.

Adam Sandler

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenneger

James Caan was an icon - a legend. He inspired everyone who has ever been in front of a camera. I was lucky to work with him and see his talent and his fantastic sense of humor firsthand. He was a great training partner in the gym and a true friend, and I’ll miss him. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 7, 2022

Antonio Banderas

A great actor has left us. Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. RIP @James_Caanpic.twitter.com/GeDnlBVHvB — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 7, 2022

Al Pacino

His The Godfather costar said in a statement. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”



Spike Lee

DAMN. We Lost Another Great- @James_Caan. Many Know Jimmy From THE GODFATHER But Please Check Out “Da Work” He Did In THIEF Directed By Michael Mann. Rest In Paradise🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AGpjRb25Zl — Spike Lee (@Spike_Lee_Joint) July 7, 2022

Kathy Bates

I’m heartbroken to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your ‘Kat’ @James_Caan — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) July 7, 2022

Christopher Miller

We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/tmk3JdOgE3 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2022

Al Jean

,@TheSimpsons One of the funniest Simpsons lines ever… “some guys like a challenge. Not me.” RIP James Caan. pic.twitter.com/SiMeFCbOTG — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 7, 2022

Patton Oswalt

This is such a beautiful story. RIP James Caan https://t.co/C25DbHEiQg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 7, 2022

Barbara Streisand

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaanpic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

Val Kilmer