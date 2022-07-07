Vanessa Bryant celebrates Pau Gasol’s birthday by sharing adorable video

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her friend Pau Gasol’s birthday. Bryant took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Gasol dancing ballet with her daughter, wishing him a happy birthday.

Pau Gasol practiced ballet with Bianka Bryant 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uS5en53LZD — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 7, 2022

The video shows Gasol dancing ballet with Bianka Bryant, Vanessa’s youngest daughter. In it, Gasol tries to unsuccessfully imitate Bianka while Catherine McDonnell, his wife, records it and laughs at his moves. “Feliz Cumpleaños Hermano! We love you uncle,” wrote Bryant on her Instagram.

Gasol and Bryant have a friendship that dates back years. The two met thanks to her husband, Kobe Bryant, who played with Gasol while the two were a part of the Los Angeles Lakers. They were teammates from 2008 to 2014. The two families often spend time together, calling each other aunts and uncles, with the children referring to each other as cousins.

“My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture,” wrote Gasol in one of his posts.

The friendship between Gasol and the Bryants remains as strong as ever, with Gasol and his wife naming their daughter after Gianna Bryant, Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter, who passed away alongside her father in a plane accident. “Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!” wrote Gasol on his Instagram as he shared the news with the world.

A couple of weeks ago, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo alongside Kobe Bryant, wishing him a happy Father’s Day. She also shared photos of herself and her daughters at her husband’s childhood home in Philadelphia, including a photo of him as a teen playing basketball.