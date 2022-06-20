Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, traveled to Philadelphia to visit Kobe Bryant’s childhood home during Father’s Day.

Bryant shared a carousel, including a new photo of the foursome, a throwback photo of Kobe as a teen, and her red nail design with “KOBE” spelled out in gold.

©Vanessa Bryant



Vanessa Bryant and her daughters visit Kobe Bryant’s childhood home for Father’s Day

The 40-year-old philanthropist also took to social media to dedicate a heartwarming message to her late husband. “Happy Father’s Day, baby,“ she wrote alongside a snap of the two wearing a Star Wars-themed shirt.

Ahead of Father’s Day, the former model also visited a new mural honoring her husband and late daughter Gigi Bryant. Philadelphia artist Ernel Martinez painted the art in one of the two new basketball courts built on behalf of Kobe and Gianna.

©Vanessa Bryant





“📍PHILADELPHIA📍where my husband’s love for basketball all began,” Vanessa wrote. “Today, in the historic Tustin Playground and thanks to the generous contributions of donors, fans, and friends, our foundation @mambamambacitasports opened ✨2✨more @dream_courts with @nlcharities, which were beautifully surrounded by the artwork of @Art_by_Ernel.”

©Vanessa Bryant





“I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with equal opportunity which was important to Kobe and Gianna,” she wrote. “We are grateful to the City of Philadelphia, @muralarts for welcoming this project and helping to make it a reality.”