Natalia and Vanessa Bryant honored Gigi Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant took to social media to remember what would have been Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s sweet sixteen.
On Sunday, May 1, Vanessa honored her late daughter Gigi on Instagram by sharing a video featuring cartoon sketches. “Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special,” Vanessa said in the voiceover. “You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others.”
She continued, “When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you standing up alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court. Love you always, basketball.”
It was never about what she got from basketball. It was always about what she gave back. Gigi gave inspiration to her teammates, her mentors, and the next generation. #PlayGigisWay#mambamambacitasportspic.twitter.com/u7R3EnknqP— Nike (@Nike) May 1, 2022
“Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. 😘❤️🥰 #Mambacita #2 ❤️❤️,” Vanessa wrote in the caption.
Natalia also shared a special post on the platform. The proud big sister shared a throwback photo kissing Gigi’s cheek. “Happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi♥️,” Natalia wrote. “I love you to the moon and back 🌙.”
Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to TMZ Sports, smoke was seen from the aircraft amid foggy conditions before crashing into a hillside. The publication also reported that they were heading to basketball practice at Mamba Academy nearby Thousand Oaks.
The former Los Angeles Laker’s player retired in 2016 and is survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.
As HOLA! USA previously reported, Vanessa Bryant will keep Kobe Bryant’s name alive and has renewed their partnership with Nike in honor of the late basketball player and their daughter Gigi Bryant.
According to the former model, businesswoman, and philanthropist, fans of Kobe would be able to enjoy his sneakers for many more years. “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remains so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa said in a statement posted to Instagram.
Nike revealed the first new shoe from the partnership is the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” and will honor Gigi Bryant. “Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” said John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc., in a statement. “His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”