Natalia and Vanessa Bryant honored Gigi Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant took to social media to remember what would have been Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s sweet sixteen.

On Sunday, May 1, Vanessa honored her late daughter Gigi on Instagram by sharing a video featuring cartoon sketches. “Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special,” Vanessa said in the voiceover. “You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others.”

©GettyImages



Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant

She continued, “When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you standing up alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court. Love you always, basketball.”

It was never about what she got from basketball. It was always about what she gave back. Gigi gave inspiration to her teammates, her mentors, and the next generation. #PlayGigisWay#mambamambacitasportspic.twitter.com/u7R3EnknqP — Nike (@Nike) May 1, 2022

“Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. 😘❤️🥰 #Mambacita #2 ❤️❤️,” Vanessa wrote in the caption.

Natalia also shared a special post on the platform. The proud big sister shared a throwback photo kissing Gigi’s cheek. “Happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi♥️,” Natalia wrote. “I love you to the moon and back 🌙.”