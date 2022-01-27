Celebs honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant on the two-year anniversary of their deaths

January 26, 2022 marked the two-year anniversary of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.
Even though two years have gone by, the loss of the Lakers legend and his daughter--who was growing up to be a basketball star in her own right--still seems unreal. Just as fans continue to mourn the immense loss, celebrities are doing the same, paying tribute to the pair on the anniversary of that awful day.
Ciara, a close friend of the Bryant family, honored Kobe and Gigi on social media by posting a photo of wearing one of Kobe’s Lakers jerseys along with “Mambacita” multiple bracelets.
“Forever & Always in our hearts Kobe & Gigi #2 #24 ,” she wrote in her caption. “Love you @VanessaBryant @NataliaBryant.”
Bryant’s former Lakers teammate, Lamar Odom, received a necklace on Wednesday that included a charm depicting a famous photo of Kobe kissing Gianna on the forehead.
“I am in tears My management team is the BEST,” the retired baller wrote in his caption while showing off the peice of jewelry. “To understand that Kobe meant the world to me and have this made as a constant reminder for me to keep going has me at loss for words. ”
“What a day,” Odom continued. “We honor you @kobebryant #Forever.”
Kanye West, who has always been vocal about his love for the Los Angeles legend, posted a photo of him with Kobe, writing in his caption, “Miss you family.”
Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade, made a stylish statement while honoring the pair, posting a photo in a feminine Lakers jersey and matching skirt combo, writing, “always remembering and honoring Kobe and Gianna.”
In the next slide, she added a picture of her and her father smiling alongside Vanessa and Natalia Bryant. Dwayne showed his support in the comments by writing, “Girl dad,” referring to his own life and the role Kobe was so proud to play in his daughters’ lives.
The basketball star went on to make his own post for Kobe, posting a photo of them embracing on the court.
“I respect Kobe not just because of his greatness or because of the amazing girl dad he is (which is more than enough reasons too) but because of how he has always treated my family, especially my kids,” he wrote in his caption. “Kobe, will forever live vibrantly in our hearts! #TheWades Miss you brother.”
Rest In Peace, Kobe and Gigi.