Celebs honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant on the two-year anniversary of their deaths

January 26, 2022 marked the two-year anniversary of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

Even though two years have gone by, the loss of the Lakers legend and his daughter--who was growing up to be a basketball star in her own right--still seems unreal. Just as fans continue to mourn the immense loss, celebrities are doing the same, paying tribute to the pair on the anniversary of that awful day.

Ciara, a close friend of the Bryant family, honored Kobe and Gigi on social media by posting a photo of wearing one of Kobe’s Lakers jerseys along with “Mambacita” multiple bracelets.

“Forever & Always in our hearts Kobe & Gigi #2 #24 ,” she wrote in her caption. “Love you @VanessaBryant @NataliaBryant.”

Bryant’s former Lakers teammate, Lamar Odom, received a necklace on Wednesday that included a charm depicting a famous photo of Kobe kissing Gianna on the forehead.

“I am in tears My management team is the BEST,” the retired baller wrote in his caption while showing off the peice of jewelry. “To understand that Kobe meant the world to me and have this made as a constant reminder for me to keep going has me at loss for words. ”

“What a day,” Odom continued. “We honor you @kobebryant #Forever.”