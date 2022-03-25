Vanessa Bryant renews partnership with Nike in honor of Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant

Vanessa Bryant will keep Kobe Bryant’s name alive and has renewed their partnership with Nike in honor of the late basketball player and their daughter Gigi Bryant.

According to the former model, businesswoman, and philanthropist, fans of Kobe would be able to enjoy his sneakers for many more years. “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remains so desired by his fans around the world,” Vanessa said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California.

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF),” she continued.

The 39-year-old star said she and Nike will “establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come.”

Vanessa thanked Kobe and Gigi’s fans for their unconditional support. “I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!” she concluded. “With Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigis Legacy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers honor Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi by covering the courtside seats they occupied with flowers, Gigi’s #2 Mamba jersey and Kobe’s #24 jersey before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Nike revealed the first new shoe from the partnership is the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” and will honor Gigi Bryant.

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” said John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc., in a statement. “His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”