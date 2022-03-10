Vanessa Bryant and her daughters welcome a new member into their family

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters opened their hearts to a new puppy after their beloved dog, Crucio, passed away. As we previously reported, in February, the Latina philanthropist and wife to the late Kobe Bryant took to social media to share the sad news alongside several photos of the adorable black labrador.

To announce the family’s newest furry addition, the Bryants posted a selfie with Loki, a black German Shepherd that will fill their hearts with love and happiness. “My girls are happy. Big Boy~ Loki #GermanShepard,” the 39-year-old mom of four wrote, alongside snaps of herself and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Last month, to inform about Crucio’s death, Vanessa shared on Instagram a carousel with sweet words to her late pet. “We love you, Crucio,” she wrote in her tribute post. “Thank you for everything, sweet boy. Thank you for watching over us. We’re going to miss you.”

©Vanessa Bryant GALLERY



Vanessa Bryant finds comfort in her 11-year-old dog Crucio

In January, Bryant shared videos of Crucio and how sweet and supportive he was when she needed it most. The businesswoman shared a clip of Crucio licking her and laying down next to her. “Crucio (always tries to lick my tears),” she captioned the post.

Bryant and her family have long been dog lovers, sharing photos and updates of them every once in a while. Some months after the death of Vanessa Bryant’s husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna, she welcomed another dog into their family, called Bobby.