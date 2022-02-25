Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces adorable new family member

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new member of his family. In an Instagram post, he introduced Schnitzel, his new puppy, who is already big and getting along great with Schwarzenegger’s other pets.

The post features two photos and a video of Schnitzel, which was named after Schwarzenegger’s nickname and favorite Austrian dish. The first photo shows him carrying Schnitzel, who comfortably shows off her belly. The video shows off Schnitzel and Dutch playing with each other, with the last photo showing the two pups comfortably spending time together in the snow.

“I told my newsletter subscribers last week and now it’s time to introduce the new member of the family to you. I got her for Christmas! Her name is Schnitzel, after my favorite Austrian dish and my own nickname,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to keep sharing pictures and videos of her as she gets older. She and Dutch are already best friends. Cherry shows her teeth to her nonstop, and Lulu tried to trample her, so we are working on all of the relationship dynamics. At least Whiskey doesn’t care about anything as long as she gets her food. But she is such a sweet little meatball.”