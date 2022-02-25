Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces adorable new family member

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new member of his family. In an Instagram post, he introduced Schnitzel, his new puppy, who is already big and getting along great with Schwarzenegger’s other pets.
Arnold Schwarzenegger gives Patrick a Terminator approved haircut using large shears
A first print VHS tape of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘The Terminator’ was sold for $32,500
The post features two photos and a video of Schnitzel, which was named after Schwarzenegger’s nickname and favorite Austrian dish. The first photo shows him carrying Schnitzel, who comfortably shows off her belly. The video shows off Schnitzel and Dutch playing with each other, with the last photo showing the two pups comfortably spending time together in the snow.
“I told my newsletter subscribers last week and now it’s time to introduce the new member of the family to you. I got her for Christmas! Her name is Schnitzel, after my favorite Austrian dish and my own nickname,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to keep sharing pictures and videos of her as she gets older. She and Dutch are already best friends. Cherry shows her teeth to her nonstop, and Lulu tried to trample her, so we are working on all of the relationship dynamics. At least Whiskey doesn’t care about anything as long as she gets her food. But she is such a sweet little meatball.”
Schwarzenegger is a known animal lover, having a variety of pets that he cares for. Aside from his dogs, Dutch, Noodle and Schnitzel, he also has a donkey named Lulu and a miniature dog named Whisky.
In an interview with Fox, he discussed his love of his pets and how they made quarantine better and easier for him. “It’s so wonderful when you have animals around you, and they play with you, and they do funny things, and they roam around the house,” he said. ”I’m very fortunate that I can afford animals like that, or have the space for animals like that, or have the time now because of the coronavirus where I can stay home most of the time.”
Throughout the pandemic, Schwarzenegger often shared posts of what he’s been up to with his animals, most notably a great video where Lulu watches him work out.