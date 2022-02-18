Arnold Schwarzenegger gives Patrick a Terminator approved haircut using large shears

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making all the militia characters he played proud. On Friday his son Patrick Scwharzennegger shared a video of his dad giving him a haircut using large shares that could definitely be used as a form of self-defense. The actor decided to ditch his Machine Gun Kelly blonde look and saved $50 by letting his father play hairdresser. “Saved 50 bucks today,” he wrote in the caption.

Arnold looked confident in his work throughout the video holding metal shears that are larger than Patrick’s head. Fans loved to see Arnold going to town on his blonde tips. “Terminator haircut,” one fan wrote. “What a riot! Those scissors are on steroids,” another added.

Patrick debuted his new blonde hairdo back in December. Along with a video feeling his tips, he captioned the post, “Moms gonna kill me.” His sister Katherine Schwarzenegger got in on the fun commenting, “ Not unless I get my hands on you first.” After two months it looks like Patrick was ready to be his natural brunette self again.