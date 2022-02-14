Why Katherine Schwarzenegger has a hard time trusting her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger with family secrets

We know there’s always that one person in your family that can’t keep a secret. This also seems to apply to the Schwarzenegger family, as the Hollywood star revealed to Jimmy Kimmel why he can not be trusted with important information.

The 74-year-old actor recently shared his excitement for the arrival of her daughter’s new baby, opening up about his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger’s husband Chris Pratt, and how it feels to be a grandparent to their 18-month-old daughter Lyla.

Arnold was asked if he already knew the gender of the baby, explaining that the couple might have decided not to tell him because he is not the best at keeping secrets.

©Katherine Schwarzenegger





“I really don’t know [whether they’ve found out], but I do blow [secrets] a lot of the time,” Arnold said to Jimmy Kimmel, adding, “Absolutely correct, I can’t shut my mouth. Blah, blah, blah. It could easily be true that they know.”

It’s still a mystery if Katherine and Chris know the gender of their new baby, with the actor explaining that they might want it to be a surprise and could just be waiting until the delivery to find out.

“It could easily be that they know. I don’t know. I don’t think so because I remember that my wife never wanted to know,” he said, referring to his ex-wife Maria Shriver, adding, “It was always a guessing kind of a game. So I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably will go in the same direction and not want to know. This is just a guess. And, also, she cannot trust me.”