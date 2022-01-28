Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sweet snaps of Chris Pratt and their daughter out in nature

Katherine Schwarzenegger is sharing some of her most wholesome family moments with her followers on Instagram.

The author and her husband, Chris Pratt, are enjoying some much-needed quality time with their daughter, Lyla, before she becomes a big sister. The couple are currently expecting their second child, but luckily, it looks like the months leading up to their life as a family of four are super relaxing.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two took to social media this week to post a series of photos that show her family spending some time in nature--which is something the 1-year-old really seems to love.

“My little cozy [bear] enjoying some wide open spaces,” she wrote in her caption, referring to the adorable teddy bear onesie Lyla is rocking.

In the post, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger included multiple photos of the breath-taking views, also uploading one of herself walking with Lyla and another of Pratt sweetly holding his daughter’s hand.

Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, hopped into the comments to show her support, writing “love these ❤️love you ❤️.”

In an effort to protect Lyla’s privacy while growing up in the spotlight, Schwarzenegger and Pratt have chosen not to post photos of their little one’s face. When they do share moments with their daughter, they only share shots from behind.

As for why they chose to keep Lyla’s life so private, it’s a topic Schwarzenegger discussed on the TODAY show last year.

“Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” she said at the time. “But I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing. Or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

She went on to explain, “And so we had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable.”

“So it’s something that is really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to, you know, have that privacy and, you know, not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” Katherine said.