Arnold Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt send Katherine sweet birthday messages

Happy birthday Katherine Schwarzenegger! The author and podcast host is celebrating her 32nd birthday and has received loving messages from the most important people in her life.
Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes her mom Maria Shriver a happy birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger seen getting cozy with mystery woman at the gym
Her husband Chris Pratt shared a moving tribute on his Instagram account, talking about Katherine’s many strengths as a person, wife and mother, and how happy he is to be her companion. “You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything,” he wrote. “We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to.”
Chris shared several images of Katherine, all from the same day, where they’re seen enjoying a boat trip alongside friends and family. One of the images features Maria Shriver, kissing Katherine’s cheek. Katherine and Chris got married in 2019 and have a daughter together, Lyla. “i love you thank you,” Katherine replied to his post.
Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a moving tribute, congratulating his daughter on her birthday. “I love you so, so much. You changed my life when you came into this world and it’s been better ever since - being a father, and now a grandfather, is just the best role in the world,” he wrote. “I know you’ll have another amazing year and I’ll have the best time watching you succeed.”
The photo is a throwback, featuring Arnold carrying Katherine as she looks at a small yet realistic T-Rex model. “Thank you daddy love you,” replied Katherine on the post. Katherine is Arnold’s eldest child, and the first to make him a grandfather. He’s often talked about Lyla and how much he loves being a grandparent. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Arnold called the experience “fantastic.” “The only thing is, it makes me feel old to think about now I have a grandchild,” he said.