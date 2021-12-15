Arnold Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt send Katherine sweet birthday messages

Happy birthday Katherine Schwarzenegger! The author and podcast host is celebrating her 32nd birthday and has received loving messages from the most important people in her life.

Her husband Chris Pratt shared a moving tribute on his Instagram account, talking about Katherine’s many strengths as a person, wife and mother, and how happy he is to be her companion. “You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything,” he wrote. “We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to.”

Chris shared several images of Katherine, all from the same day, where they’re seen enjoying a boat trip alongside friends and family. One of the images features Maria Shriver, kissing Katherine’s cheek. Katherine and Chris got married in 2019 and have a daughter together, Lyla. “i love you thank you,” Katherine replied to his post.