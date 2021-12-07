Arnold Schwarzenegger seen getting cozy with mystery woman at the gym

Arnnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to the gym, so it’s not surprise how popular he is every time he shows up.

The famous bodybuilder was seen at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles this week, where he was spotted being very affectionate with a mystery woman outside.

It’s not immediately clear whether the woman was just a fan or someone Arnold knows personally, though they seemed to be very comfortable wrapping their arms around one another and giving kisses on the cheek.

In June 2020, Schwarzenegger left Gold’s Gym after he learned members don’t have to wear masks while at the facility.

This was a big deal for the workout facility, as the former bodybuilder played a role in propelling Gold’s Gym to global fame thanks to his appearance in the movie Pumping Iron and his daily workouts there early on in his career.

At the time, Gold’s Gym was operating at 50% its normal capacity, sanitizing equipment regularly, and taking members’ temperatures as safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

But for Arnold, that wasn’t enough.

According to KCAL 9 in Los Angeles, Schwarzenegger went to Gold‘s Gym in Venice Beach, California on June 16 for a workout because it was the first day the gym was open to the public since the coronavirus pandemic began.

When he arrived, though, he learned that gym members didn’t need to wear face masks while they exercised there. That’s when he decided against filming a social-media video he initially planned to execute there and instead left the premises.