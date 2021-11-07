Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes her mom Maria Shriver a happy birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger congratulated her mother on her birthday with a sweet and grateful message and a post featuring the pair over the years. Maria Shriver celebrated her 66th birthday on November 7th, and received plenty of love from her children and loved ones.

Katherine shared a post made up of a variety of pictures, featuring herself and her mother through the years. The post contains photos from decades ago, when Katherine was a baby, and more contemporary images, where Maria is seen enjoying her role as a grandmother to Katherine’s daughter, Lyla.

“Happy birthday to the Queen! @mariashriver I love you more than you know! You’re the best mama and mama g and all around human! We celebrate you today and always! Our hero, our rock, our guiding light! Happy happy!!” wrote Katherine.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria’s son, also celebrated his mother’s birthday with a tribute of his own. “Happy birthday to my everything. Mommas boy to the max. Love you to the moon & back,” he wrote. Maria Shriver and her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger share four kids together and were married for 25 years.