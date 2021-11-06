Maria Shriver encourages Chris Pratt to ‘rise above the noise’ after he says he went to bed ‘upset and depressed’

Anna Faris began trending on Twitter yesterday after Chris Pratt posted an Instagram dedication to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. In the lengthy Instagram caption, he compared his love for her to a baseball card and also thanked her for giving him a “healthy daughter.” People were quick to start commenting on the post and Twitter was filled with angry users who saw the post as a passive dig towards his ex-wife, who gave birth to their son Jack, who suffers from health issues. Chris never addressed the drama specifically and the caption has not been edited but in a video posted to his Instagram story Friday morning he said woke up feeling “upset” and “depressed.” A few hours later his mother-in-law Maria Shriver left another comment on the infamous post gushing about how great he is while encouraging him to “rise above the noise.”

©Chris Pratt





The 42-year-old actor looked tired in the selfie-style video and said, “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn‘t want to work out. I didn’t want to.” “I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn‘t want to. I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing,” he gushed about his holy run.

“I got out in the woods, I got my blood pumping and God sat down right down next to me. I actually - I say this as I guy who, I don‘t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods. I was out in the woods on the run. I felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me,” he said referring to a lyric in the Christian song in his ears he didn’t know the name of. “But that moment really captured me.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star continued with motivational advice to his 33.4 million followers, “So I just want to say all glory to God. And if you feel down today maybe get an exercise or maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in because it really helped me this morning,” he concluded.

i have very few opinions on chris pratt, but "happy birthday to my wife, whom i love as much as my favourite baseball card" did make me cringe so hard that i fear my face might be stuck that way — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) November 5, 2021

People weren’t just pissed about the “healthy daughter” comments. Others couldn’t believe he compared her to his baseball card. “My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot,” he wrote. Many called him “sexist” and “narcissistic” for the post. Katherine only seemed bothered by his comments about how loud she eats and wrote, “Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but i love you.”