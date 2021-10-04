Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have a new role together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been announced as the newest members of the Special Olympics’ Global Ambassador program, making them the first couple ambassador duo! In their new roles, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and The Gift of Forgiveness author will be focusing on Special Olympics Unified Sports and Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools programming.

©Getty Images



Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are the newest Special Olympics Ambassadors

John F. Kennedy’s sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who is Katherine’s maternal grandmother, founded the Special Olympics back in 1968. “Special Olympics has always been a huge part of my life,” Katherine said in a press release. “My grandmother dedicated her entire existence to being an advocate for those with special needs and my childhood consisted of going to SOI events and my cousins and I being camp counselors at Camp Shriver.”

She continued, “Chris and I are so thrilled to be a part of the SO family as a couple and to continue to spread the mission of SO and advocate whenever and wherever we can about inclusion, dignity and acceptance. This is a movement that speaks to our hearts as parents and individually.”