Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare photo of daughter Lyla taken by ‘daddy’ Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt stepped behind the camera to capture a sweet moment between his daughter Lyla Maria and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Marvel star snapped a photo of The Gift of Forgiveness author carrying their little girl in a garden. Katherine, 31, shared the rare snapshot of her one-year-old daughter on Tuesday writing, “Just me and my 🐣 (and her daddy who took this pic).”
Katherine and Chris, who wed in 2019, welcomed their daughter in August 2020. The mom of one has previously explained why she doesn’t share photos of her child’s face on social media. “I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” Katherine said on the Today show earlier this year. “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”
“It’s something that is really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” she added. “All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”
The same day Katherine shared the new picture of Lyla looking away from the camera, Chris posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife. Alongside a picture of Katherine smiling at him, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote: “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade.”
Chris continued, “Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey. ❤️❤️.”