Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare photo of daughter Lyla taken by ‘daddy’ Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt stepped behind the camera to capture a sweet moment between his daughter Lyla Maria and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Marvel star snapped a photo of The Gift of Forgiveness author carrying their little girl in a garden. Katherine, 31, shared the rare snapshot of her one-year-old daughter on Tuesday writing, “Just me and my 🐣 (and her daddy who took this pic).”

Katherine and Chris, who wed in 2019, welcomed their daughter in August 2020. The mom of one has previously explained why she doesn’t share photos of her child’s face on social media. “I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” Katherine said on the Today show earlier this year. “We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids.”

“It’s something that is really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” she added. “All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too.”