Chris Pratt set to voice Garfield and Mario in new animated films

Chris Pratt is booked and busy! The Hollywood star is set to voice Garfield in a new animated movie, as it was announced just weeks after it was revealed he would be also voicing Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros project.

The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ star will be the voice of the iconic orange cat, following the 2004 animated feature ‘Garfield’ and the 2006 sequel ‘Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties.’

And while a release date is still yet to be announced, we know the project was picked up for worldwide release by Sony Pictures, with Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s from Alcon Entertainment being behind the production.

Directed by Mark Dindal, best known for ‘Chicken Little,’ and written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds from ‘Finding Nemo,’ the pair seemed to go way back working together on Disney’s successful animated film ‘The Emperor’s New Groove.’

This is not the first time Chris Pratt voices an animated character, as he also appeared on the ‘Lego Movie’ and Pixar’s ‘Onward.’ Now he is also set to portray Mario Bros, with the full cast announced by Universal and Nintendo, and Pratt confessing it is a “dream come true” to voice Mario.

Anya Taylor-Joy will star in the project as Princess Peach, with Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.