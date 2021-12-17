Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting second child together!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expanding their family! The 42-year-old actor and the 32-year-old author are reportedly expecting their second child.

The happy couple share 16-month-old daughter Lyla Maria and now they are ready for a bigger family, with the exciting news coming just after Katherine’s birthday. Chris went on to write an emotional tribute to his wife on social media, alongside a series of family photos.

“Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can‘t imagine how lost I’d be without you,” Chris wrote.

Katherine is constantly sharing the most adorable moments with her daughter Lyla on Instagram, doing various activities and spending time together, revealing her most “cherish activity this summer” was walking on the beach with her little girl.

The new mom shared a beautiful message for her daughter’s birthday in August, posting their matching outfits on the beach.

“About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it’s been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase! Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her,” she shared.

Chris also shares 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.