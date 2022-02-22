A first print VHS tape of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘The Terminator’ was sold for $32,500

Though the days of VHS might be over, that doesn’t mean those old tapes are worthless.

According to reports from TMZ, a first print VHS of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous sci-fi thriller The Terminator recently sold for $32,500. The tape was sold during an online auction on the vintage marketplace ComicConnect.

The VHS boasted quality gradings between 9 and 10 out of 10 for every inspection category, aside from the physical tape’s corners and edges, which got a 7 out of 10. Vincent Zurzolo, the COO of ComicConnect, told TMZ that it was sold just three days after being put up for auction.

Zurzolo went on to say that he has seen a big increase in VHS purchases over the past few years, something he chalks it up to nostalgia. He also says that Schwarzenegger played a big role in the lives of ‘80s kids, which is clearly reflected in the investments they’re making, like this one.

The Terminator franchise debuted in 1984. Though, at the time, it was a low-budget thriller, the movie became an unexpected hit and launched the careers of writer-director James Cameron along with the film’s two breakout leads: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton into superstardom. The film was made with a $6.4million budget and went on to gross $78.3million at the box office.

The same trio returned for Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991, with four film sequels being made in the years since with varying involvement from the original cast.

As for Schwarzenegger, he recently made an appearance as Zeus alongside Salma Hayek for an advertisement during the Super Bowl.