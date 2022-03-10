Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler spend day together, go on a hike with their dog [PHOTOS]

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler continue on with their romance. This week, the couple was spotted walking and going for a hike on Los Angeles. The two were joined by Butler’s dog, who looked happy to be out in nature.

Kaia and Austin have been spending more and more time together.

Kaia and Austin looked sporty, wearing comfortable clothes for their walk. Kaia wore a blue fleece jacket and some leggings, which she paired with earrings and sunglasses. Austin wore sweatpants and a black shirt. The two were holding hands while Austin held on to his little dog.

They were joined by an adorable little dog.

Kaia and Austin started dating in December, about a month after she broke up with Jacob Elordi, who is featured on the HBO series “Euphoria.” Despite insiders claiming that Kaia and Austin’s relationship isn’t serious, the two spent Valentine’s Day together in London, and were spotted going on a walk and drinking coffee.

Last year, Butler has been linked with Lily Rose Depp. He was also involved in a long term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens. The two were together for nine years and broke up in early 2020. According to E! News, the split was friendly and was due to both being very busy with their work schedule. “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” said an insider. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”