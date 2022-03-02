Paris, France is filled with stars this week for Fashion Week. On Monday, the late Virgil Abloh’s brand Off-White held the first fashion show since he passed away in November 2021, and some of the most famous models walked the runway, including Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber.

On Tuesday, Crawford shared a gallery of photos from her time in Paris, including behind the scene photos with Naomi Campbell, Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, and Helena Christensen. The 56-year-old captioned the post, “Postcards from Paris.” Take a look at some of the pics below.

