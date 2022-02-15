Naomi Campbell poses with her baby daughter for the first time: ‘She is the biggest blessing’

Naomi Campbell is sharing her emotional journey as a first time mom, introducing her baby daughter to the world and making their official debut as a mother-daughter duo on the cover of British Vogue.

The 51-year-old supermodel looks beautiful holding her baby for the March cover of the magazine, and while Campbell prefers to keep some aspects of her life private, including the name of her daughter, she revealed how much her life has changed after welcoming her first child.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,“ she shared, adding that her daughter “wasn’t adopted. She’s my child.”

The model decided to keep her pregnancy a secret, explaining that only her inner circle knew about it, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she admitted.

Naomi says her baby “is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” describing her as a “good girl” and gushing about their time together.

“She sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” adding, “I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Naomi has shared the joy with her celebrity and fashion friends who have already met the baby, including fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. She also received some incredible gifts from designers, and already has “a really nice closet.”