The Balmain Festival was Wednesday, September 29th and the show was full of music, supermodels, and high fashion. The event was part of Paris Fashion Week and took place at La Seine Musicale and celebrated lead designer, Olivier Rousteing’s 10th year anniversary with the company. They went all out for the talented designer and had even had Beyoncé open the show. Well, Beyoncé’s voice.“[You] brought a new mindset to help persuade fashion to finally begin to reflect the real true beauty of today’s streets, the beauty that you and your team see daily on the diverse impressive boulevards and avenues of your beloved Paris,” she said. “And from day one, you did the right thing. You knew from the start that actions speak so much louder than words. So you’ve taken a stand, made the commitments, and followed through at every step of the way.” Featuring a performance by Doja Cat, and runway walks by Naomi Campbell, and more, take look at some photos from the festival below.