Jennifer Lopez launches a Fall 2021 footwear collection and a video game

Award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez just launched her new Fall ‘21 footwear collection inspired by her iconic personal style. JLo by Jennifer Lopez is the best way the star can share her love of shoes with fans, followers, and fellow fashion-lovers.

Sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) stores in the United States, Canada, and online at DSW.com, the Fall ‘21 collection is brought to life through HIT PLAY, an interactive campaign reflecting Jennifer’s unyielding enthusiasm for life. Said campaign is described as “dynamic” and “multifaceted” and encourages “a spirit of optimism and playfulness for the Fall season and beyond.”

©JLO Jennifer Lopez DSW





The JLo Jennifer Lopez Fall ‘21 collection includes the season’s hottest trends and classics, such as sexy platform heels with shine and textural accents, crystal-adorned sky-high boots, on-trend sneakers, and cozy booties with faux shearling detail.

Jennifer’s love for boots made her choose the staple shoe as the center stage in this collection with options from over-the-knee to ankle booties, lug soles, to sleek stilettos. The HOLA! USA 2021 Latina Powerhouse will also debut a unique HIT PLAY capsule collection, which features three limited-edition styles that will launch every few weeks, custom-created by Jennifer with extra-special details and styling.

©JLO Jennifer Lopez DSW





According to the brand, the first drop features an over-the-knee boot with over-the-top chain detailing, a lucite wedge with embellished ankle wrap, and a wear-everywhere sneaker in the perfect shade of burgundy. Each style in this capsule collection has minimal availability, making each pair that much more special and unique.