Jennifer Lopez launches a Fall 2021 footwear collection and a video game

Award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez just launched her new Fall ‘21 footwear collection inspired by her iconic personal style. JLo by Jennifer Lopez is the best way the star can share her love of shoes with fans, followers, and fellow fashion-lovers.
Sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) stores in the United States, Canada, and online at DSW.com, the Fall ‘21 collection is brought to life through HIT PLAY, an interactive campaign reflecting Jennifer’s unyielding enthusiasm for life. Said campaign is described as “dynamic” and “multifaceted” and encourages “a spirit of optimism and playfulness for the Fall season and beyond.”
The JLo Jennifer Lopez Fall ‘21 collection includes the season’s hottest trends and classics, such as sexy platform heels with shine and textural accents, crystal-adorned sky-high boots, on-trend sneakers, and cozy booties with faux shearling detail.
Jennifer’s love for boots made her choose the staple shoe as the center stage in this collection with options from over-the-knee to ankle booties, lug soles, to sleek stilettos. The HOLA! USA 2021 Latina Powerhouse will also debut a unique HIT PLAY capsule collection, which features three limited-edition styles that will launch every few weeks, custom-created by Jennifer with extra-special details and styling.
According to the brand, the first drop features an over-the-knee boot with over-the-top chain detailing, a lucite wedge with embellished ankle wrap, and a wear-everywhere sneaker in the perfect shade of burgundy. Each style in this capsule collection has minimal availability, making each pair that much more special and unique.
The multi-hyphenate star adds gamer to her impressive resume with her first ever 8-bit interactive video game. The game, found on www.dsw.com/JLO, will immerse consumers in animated interpretations of the three cities the superstar calls home: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.
The game includes Jennifer’s custom avatar, reflecting her larger-than-life persona, as players advance through levels that feature a nostalgic 8-bit aesthetic and nod to Jennifer’s iconic life. Players will navigate the JLo avatar to jump through city streets, capturing JLO Jennifer Lopez’s shoes for points and ultimately reaching a DSW store surrounded by her Fall ’21 collection. Throughout the game, players will hear messages of encouragement from Jennifer and other special surprises.
“I designed this collection for every woman for every occasion,” said Jennifer Lopez. “I can’t wait for all of us to dance, spend more time with our family and friends, and most importantly, PLAY again.” She added, ”I also wanted to bring an added element of excitement with the HIT PLAY video game - it’s time to have fun!”
There’s no better ambassador for the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection than Lopez herself; therefore, she modeled her new drop releasing campaign imagery and video shot in a classic arcade, conjuring both nostalgic and ultra-cool vibes. Surrounded by pinball machines, air hockey, skeeball, and other arcade favorites, Jennifer masterfully brings each style to life while inviting all to HIT PLAY in their own way.
The collection will be sold exclusively at select Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) stores and online at DSW.com/jlo.