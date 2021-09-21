Ben Affleck says he’s in awe and admiration of Jennifer Lopez’s effect on the world

Now that Bennifer is red carpet official they are not holding back when it comes to the sheer love and admiration they have for each other. The powerhouse couple that isJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken the world by storm as they rekindle their love 17 years after calling off their wedding and it‘s clear they are not going to let each other go this time. While they each have plenty to be proud of, Affleck recently gushed about how much he admires his girlfriend and the work she has done as a woman of color. In an interview published Sunday, he told Adweek, “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is.” Read the details below.

The JLo Beauty founder is Adweek‘s 2021 Brand visionary and they highlighted several of her accomplishments as well as what’s to come like her philanthropic project, Limitless Labs. She explained in her interview they have partnered with Goldman Sachs, and it‘s 10,000 Small Businesses program to elevate and support Latin entrepreneurs. Affleck reflected on everything Lopez does telling the outlet, “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, [Jennifer’s] women of color approach.”

The Oscar winner didn’t stop there, comparing the power he has on the world versus his Puerto Rican powerhouse, “At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect,” he added.

While Lopez is amazing it‘s clear the love and admiration aren’t just one-sided. Following Affleck’s premiere of his new film “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival she shared a throwback of pictures and videos as they got ready for their red carpet debut with the caption, “I had such a beautiful time!! And I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it’s amazing!!” “It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!!” She added.