Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix movie announces star-studded cast

Jennifer Lopez’s multipicture deal with Netflix is incredibly exciting. The partnership will facilitate a variety of awesome projects, meant to showcase Lopez herself and the voices of different Latinos and women in Hollywood. One of the first projects announced is “The Mother,” starring Jennifer Lopez and a star-studded cast.
Deadline reports that Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Omari Hardwick have joined the cast of “The Mother” for pivotal roles. Other exciting actors included in the film include Paul Raci, who recently earned acclaim in the film “The Sound of Metal,” and Lucy Paez, a young Mexican actress.
“The Mother” is an action thriller, following an assassin (Lopez) who comes out of retirement in order to protect her daughter (Paez), and is then persecuted by a variety of dangerous men, including Fiennes and Bernal. Fiennes’s most recent role is “The Handmaid’s Tale,” where he played a terrifying villain for four seasons that earned him several Golden Globe nominations. Playing a bad guy on “The Mother” won’t be a stretch. Bernal, known for his work in “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and the series “Mozart In The Jungle,” will be testing out his villain skills, something that’s very promising for us as viewers.
The film will be directed by Niki Caro, who recently directed Disney’s “Mulan.” Previously, she’d directed “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and “Whale Rider,” which was nominated for an Academy Award. The screenwriter of the film is Misha Green, who recently adapted HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” which earned a variety of Golden Globe nominations.
Jennifer Lopez will also be producing the feature under her production company, Nuyorican Productions, marking the first of her upcoming projects with Netflix, which plan to feature films, series, scripted and unscripted content. “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny, and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past. We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away,” said Jennifer in a statement.
You can expect “The Mother” by late 2022 or early 2023.